Local churches show off Garden of Remembrance to mark the First World War

A stunning cascade of more than 6,000 knitted and crocheted poppies has lined the walls of a Scottish village church.

The 40ft long and 11ft high remembrance tribute has been created outside Aberlady Parish Church in East Lothian.

Thousands of colourful crocheted and knitted poppies create a Poppy Cascade to remember the fallen in Aberlady Churchyard and were all handmade by Aberlady Craft Group. Nov 8 2017

It was organised by Aberlady Craft Group ahead of a Remembrance service on Sunday November 12 and had inspired people from as far afield as Australia and France to send contributions.

The words “Lest We Forget” are written out using the poppies onto the side of the church wall.

The combined community effort has been attached to a free-standing frame and will remain in the churchyard until November 23.

Rev Brian Hilsley, minister of the church, said the installation is a “magnificent tribute” to military personnel who have lost their lives.

He said: “On behalf of all at the Kirk, I would like to express admiration of and warm appreciation for the outstanding efforts of the Aberlady Craft Group in bringing this imaginative project to fulfilment. Our commemorations have special significance during the years 2014 to 2018 as we mark the 100th anniversary of the First World War.

“This installation is a magnificent tribute to all those who lost their lives in that conflict and since then.

“I pray that it will bring blessing to many and bear fruit in encouraging us all in the commitment to peace.

“We look forward to the prospect of many additional visitors enjoying our beautiful church, enhanced by the cascade, and to the annual Remembrance observances on Sunday, November 12.”

Work on the installation began in January at the regular meetings of the village craft group.

Aberlady Craft Group spokeswoman, Anne Frost, said: “Many of the group’s family and friends heard about it and sent in poppies.

“Some spread the word on cruises and we even had a delivery from a cruise ship.”

All funds raised by the cascade and donations will go to Poppy Scotland.

Meanwhile 4,000 poppies were planted in a special Garden of Remembrance at St Andrew’s High Church in Musselburgh, created by members of its craft group who spent nine months knitting and crocheting the wool flowers. They have been planted in two long stretches of grass that line the path to the building on the town’s High Street, creating carpets of red. Yvonne Atkins, minister of St Andrew’s High Church, said the Garden of Remembrance was “stunning” and she could not be more proud of the women who created the poppies. “We have this wonderful long garden, which is almost like a blank canvas in the winter months, I wanted to use it more creatively to mark Remembrance Sunday.”