Local election: Tories come out on top in Linlithgow

Conservative councillor Tom Kerr regained his Linlithgow seat as the SNP and Labour lost six seats between them in West Lothian.
The Tories were the biggest winners on a surprising day in Livingston’s West Lothian College gaining six seats for a total of seven councillors in the new council administration.
Labour lost four of those seats while the SNP lost two.
The SNP finished the day with 13 seats to Labour’s 12. Armadale and Blackridge Independent candidate Stuart Borrowman is the other councillor to make up the numbers on the 33-seat council.
With a majority of 17 needed to govern the council, it now means the SNP or Labour will have to form a coalition with the Conservatives.
In Linlithgow, Mr Kerr was voted in at stage 1 with 3037 votes in a landslide victory while the SNP’s David Tait and Labour’s Tom Conn also retained their seats in Ward 1 with 1160 and 1060 votes respectively.
Mr Conn was voted in at stage 5 and Mr Tait at stage 7. The SNP’s Sue Friel got 1091 votes, UKIP were disappointed with just 40 votes, Scottish Green Party candidate Maire McCormack fared reasonably with 476 while Lib Dem Sally Pattle had 381 votes.
Victor Tom Kerr said: “It was excellent to increase my majority. I do think, for once, the national trend in terms of polls go, has came down to local government, whereas in the past, very often, you couldn’t link the two, the national trend with the local trend.
“I must thank once again the people of Linlithgow for voting for me. I hope I’ve done a good job over the years and I can certainly give an assurance I will continue to work hard on their behalf.”
FULL RESULTS
Ward 1: Linlithgow
Tom Conn - Labour - 1060
Alan Cooper - UKIP - 40
Sue Friel - SNP - 1091
Tom Kerr - Conservative - 3037
Maire McCormack - Greens - 476
Sally Pattle - Lib Dems - 381
David Tait - SNP - 1160
Elected: Tom Conn (stage 5); Tom Kerr (1); David Tait (7).
Percentage poll was 59%.
74 rejected papers, quota of votes for candidates to be elected was 1182.
Ward 2: Broxburn, Uphall and Winchburgh
Diane Calder - SNP - 1898
Janet Campbell - SNP - 583
Angela Doran - Labour - 1324
June Douglas - Scottish Greens - 256
Chris Horne - Conservatives - 1897
Elaine Mallon - Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist coalition - 57
Audrey Middleton - Labour - 313
Pippa Plevin - SNP - 422
John Woods - Lib Dems - 217.
Elected: Diane Calder (stage 1); Janet Campbell (9); Angela Doran (3); Chris Horne (1).
Percentage poll: 46.2%
165 rejected papers, quota 1394
Ward 3: Livingston North
Alison Adamson - Conservative - 1940
Lorna Craig - SNP - 1107
Robert De Bold - SNP - 1243
Caron Lindsay - Lib Dems - 250
Dom McGuire - Labour - 726
Anne McMillan - Labour - 726
Andrew Miller - SNP - 1170
Mark Wilkinson - Greens - 193
Elected: Alison Adamson (stage 1); Robert De Bold (7); Dom McGuire (5); Andrew Miller (7).
Percentage poll was 43.5%, quota 1525.
Ward 4: Livingston South
Lawrence Fitzpatrick - Labour - 2228
Jayne Glass - Greens - 200
Peter Heggie - Conservative - 1594
Peter Johnston - SNP - 1700
Danny Logue - Labour - 691
Jill Pattle - Lib Dems - 144
Moira Shemilt - SNP - 1070
Annmargaret Watson - SNP - 589
Elected: Lawrence Fitzpatrick (1); Peter Heggie (2); Peter Johnston (1); Moira Shemilt (7)
Percentage poll was 46.3%
140 rejected papers; quota 1644.
Ward 5: East Livingston and East Calder
Frank Anderson - SNP - 1479
Charles Corser - Lib Dems - 198
Neal Drummond - Greens - 265
Carl John - SNP -972
Dave King - Labour - 1749
Scott Rogers - Labour - 525
Veronica Smith - SNP - 555
Damian Timson - Conservatives - 1620
Elected: Frank Anderson (1); Carl John (7); Dave King (1); Damian Timson (1).
Percentage poll was 45.9%
141 rejected papers, quota 1473.
Ward 6: Fauldhouse and the Breich Valley
Pamela Barnes - Greens - 123
Kenneth Brown - Lib Dems - 124
Pauline Clark - SNP - 1012
David Dodds - Labour - 1623
Marion Kerr - Conservatives - 832
Greg McCarra - SNP - 783
Cathy Muldoon - Labour - 966
Elected: Pauline Clark (5); David Dodds (1); Cathy Muldoon (6).
Percentage poll was 46.6.
159 rejected papers, quota 1366.
Ward 7: Whitburn and Blackburn
Jim Dickson - SNP - 1586
Mary Dickson - SNP - 503
Bruce Fairbairn - Conservatives - 1427
Bob Howden - Lib Dems - 174
John Leslie - SNP - 420
George Paul - Labour - 1822
Kirsteen Sullivan - Labour - 557
Elected: Jim Dickson (1); Bruce Fairbairn (1); George Paul (1); Kirsteen Sullivan (7).
Percentage poll was 42.6.
175 rejected papers, quota 1298.
Ward 8: Bathgate
William Boyle - SNP - 1554
Barry Burrow - SNP - 653
Harry Cartmill - Labour - 1646
Charles Kennedy - Conservatives - 1379
Lisa McArthur - SNP - 346
Dale McDowell - Greens - 120
John McGinty - Labour - 1152
Fiona Ann Stevens - Lib Dems - 97
Jim Walker - Independent - 745
Elected: William Boyle (1); Harry Cartmill (1); Charles Kennedy (7); John McGinty (7).
Percentage poll was 45.1%.
174 rejected votes, quota 1539.
Ward 9: Armadale and Blackridge
Stuart Borrowman - Independent - 2343
Ian Burgess - Conservatives - 723
Sarah King - SNP - 1322
Andrew McGuire - Labour - 707
Chris Smillie - Lib Dems - 47
Paula Stokes - Greens - 62
Elected: Stuart Borrowman (1); Sarah King (1); Andrew McGuire (6).
Percentage poll was 42.2%.
56 rejected papers, quota 1302.
West Lothian’s electorate for 2017 was 137,711; total ballot papers verified was 63,468; turnout was 46.1 per cent.
Linlithgow’s electorate was 12,396 with a 59 per cent turnout, the highest turnout in West Lothian.