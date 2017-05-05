Local election: Tories come out on top in Linlithgow

Conservative councillor Tom Kerr regained his Linlithgow seat as the SNP and Labour lost six seats between them in West Lothian.

The Tories were the biggest winners on a surprising day in Livingston’s West Lothian College gaining six seats for a total of seven councillors in the new council administration.

Labour lost four of those seats while the SNP lost two.

The SNP finished the day with 13 seats to Labour’s 12. Armadale and Blackridge Independent candidate Stuart Borrowman is the other councillor to make up the numbers on the 33-seat council.

With a majority of 17 needed to govern the council, it now means the SNP or Labour will have to form a coalition with the Conservatives.

In Linlithgow, Mr Kerr was voted in at stage 1 with 3037 votes in a landslide victory while the SNP’s David Tait and Labour’s Tom Conn also retained their seats in Ward 1 with 1160 and 1060 votes respectively.

Mr Conn was voted in at stage 5 and Mr Tait at stage 7. The SNP’s Sue Friel got 1091 votes, UKIP were disappointed with just 40 votes, Scottish Green Party candidate Maire McCormack fared reasonably with 476 while Lib Dem Sally Pattle had 381 votes.

Victor Tom Kerr said: “It was excellent to increase my majority. I do think, for once, the national trend in terms of polls go, has came down to local government, whereas in the past, very often, you couldn’t link the two, the national trend with the local trend.

“I must thank once again the people of Linlithgow for voting for me. I hope I’ve done a good job over the years and I can certainly give an assurance I will continue to work hard on their behalf.”

FULL RESULTS

Ward 1: Linlithgow

Tom Conn - Labour - 1060

Alan Cooper - UKIP - 40

Sue Friel - SNP - 1091

Tom Kerr - Conservative - 3037

Maire McCormack - Greens - 476

Sally Pattle - Lib Dems - 381

David Tait - SNP - 1160

Elected: Tom Conn (stage 5); Tom Kerr (1); David Tait (7).

Percentage poll was 59%.

74 rejected papers, quota of votes for candidates to be elected was 1182.

Ward 2: Broxburn, Uphall and Winchburgh

Diane Calder - SNP - 1898

Janet Campbell - SNP - 583

Angela Doran - Labour - 1324

June Douglas - Scottish Greens - 256

Chris Horne - Conservatives - 1897

Elaine Mallon - Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist coalition - 57

Audrey Middleton - Labour - 313

Pippa Plevin - SNP - 422

John Woods - Lib Dems - 217.

Elected: Diane Calder (stage 1); Janet Campbell (9); Angela Doran (3); Chris Horne (1).

Percentage poll: 46.2%

165 rejected papers, quota 1394

Ward 3: Livingston North

Alison Adamson - Conservative - 1940

Lorna Craig - SNP - 1107

Robert De Bold - SNP - 1243

Caron Lindsay - Lib Dems - 250

Dom McGuire - Labour - 726

Anne McMillan - Labour - 726

Andrew Miller - SNP - 1170

Mark Wilkinson - Greens - 193

Elected: Alison Adamson (stage 1); Robert De Bold (7); Dom McGuire (5); Andrew Miller (7).

Percentage poll was 43.5%, quota 1525.

Ward 4: Livingston South

Lawrence Fitzpatrick - Labour - 2228

Jayne Glass - Greens - 200

Peter Heggie - Conservative - 1594

Peter Johnston - SNP - 1700

Danny Logue - Labour - 691

Jill Pattle - Lib Dems - 144

Moira Shemilt - SNP - 1070

Annmargaret Watson - SNP - 589

Elected: Lawrence Fitzpatrick (1); Peter Heggie (2); Peter Johnston (1); Moira Shemilt (7)

Percentage poll was 46.3%

140 rejected papers; quota 1644.

Ward 5: East Livingston and East Calder

Frank Anderson - SNP - 1479

Charles Corser - Lib Dems - 198

Neal Drummond - Greens - 265

Carl John - SNP -972

Dave King - Labour - 1749

Scott Rogers - Labour - 525

Veronica Smith - SNP - 555

Damian Timson - Conservatives - 1620

Elected: Frank Anderson (1); Carl John (7); Dave King (1); Damian Timson (1).

Percentage poll was 45.9%

141 rejected papers, quota 1473.

Ward 6: Fauldhouse and the Breich Valley

Pamela Barnes - Greens - 123

Kenneth Brown - Lib Dems - 124

Pauline Clark - SNP - 1012

David Dodds - Labour - 1623

Marion Kerr - Conservatives - 832

Greg McCarra - SNP - 783

Cathy Muldoon - Labour - 966

Elected: Pauline Clark (5); David Dodds (1); Cathy Muldoon (6).

Percentage poll was 46.6.

159 rejected papers, quota 1366.

Ward 7: Whitburn and Blackburn

Jim Dickson - SNP - 1586

Mary Dickson - SNP - 503

Bruce Fairbairn - Conservatives - 1427

Bob Howden - Lib Dems - 174

John Leslie - SNP - 420

George Paul - Labour - 1822

Kirsteen Sullivan - Labour - 557

Elected: Jim Dickson (1); Bruce Fairbairn (1); George Paul (1); Kirsteen Sullivan (7).

Percentage poll was 42.6.

175 rejected papers, quota 1298.

Ward 8: Bathgate

William Boyle - SNP - 1554

Barry Burrow - SNP - 653

Harry Cartmill - Labour - 1646

Charles Kennedy - Conservatives - 1379

Lisa McArthur - SNP - 346

Dale McDowell - Greens - 120

John McGinty - Labour - 1152

Fiona Ann Stevens - Lib Dems - 97

Jim Walker - Independent - 745

Elected: William Boyle (1); Harry Cartmill (1); Charles Kennedy (7); John McGinty (7).

Percentage poll was 45.1%.

174 rejected votes, quota 1539.

Ward 9: Armadale and Blackridge

Stuart Borrowman - Independent - 2343

Ian Burgess - Conservatives - 723

Sarah King - SNP - 1322

Andrew McGuire - Labour - 707

Chris Smillie - Lib Dems - 47

Paula Stokes - Greens - 62

Elected: Stuart Borrowman (1); Sarah King (1); Andrew McGuire (6).

Percentage poll was 42.2%.

56 rejected papers, quota 1302.

West Lothian’s electorate for 2017 was 137,711; total ballot papers verified was 63,468; turnout was 46.1 per cent.

Linlithgow’s electorate was 12,396 with a 59 per cent turnout, the highest turnout in West Lothian.