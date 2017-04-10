Local Hero Awards: Just days left to nominate

they stay out through the early hours of the morning, dealing with injuries after revellers have enjoyed a night out and reducing the need for individuals to be admitted to hospital.

And the hard work of volunteers at Edinburgh Street Assist was recognised when they were crowned the 999 heroes at our Local Hero Awards last year.

Now, Neil Logan, the director of the service, is calling upon Evening News readers to think hard about who could be worthy of an accolade at the 2017 ceremony.

With just days left to nominate your hero, Neil said the award could boost businesses and organisations by helping to raise awareness of what they do.

He said: “Winning this award has raised our profile across the board.

“It was a good feeling to be recognised for all the hard work we do.

“One weekend we dealt with around 21 people. That’s 21 people the hospital didn’t have to see to.

“Winning last year was a complete surprise for us but I was so happy for our volunteers as they really deserve it.”

He added: “Attending the awards ceremony is an experience within itself.”

Edinburgh Street Assist is a mobile treatment centre run by volunteers who are either first aiders or nurses.

They run their service on a Friday and Saturday night across the city in a bid to ease pressure on the ambulance service and the accident and emergency department.

If you know someone, or a group of people, that you think could be worthy of this award, be sure to nominate them before the closing date of Friday, April 14.

This year, the awards ceremony will take place on Friday, May 12, at the Assembly Rooms on George Street, where over 300 people will gather to congratulate the winners.

We are also looking to name this year’s Child of Achievement after Grace Warnock, 11, from Prestonpans, took home the accolade last year.

The brave youngster has Crohn’s disease – an inflammatory bowel condition – and, due to her illness, is forced to use the toilet more frequently than her peers.

After enduring querying looks from strangers who noticed she was using a disabled toilet, Grace came up with the idea of changing the signs on conveniences to include a person standing with a heart shape along side a person in a wheel chair.

The design aims to symbolise and raise awareness of those with hidden conditions.

After launching her campaign through social media and informing her MSP, Ian Gray, her door signs were rolled out across the Scottish Parliament and her family are hopeful they will appear across Scotland.

There are just a few days left to nominate your local hero.

To buy tickets for the event or nominate someone who you feel deserves an award, visit www.localheroesedin.co.uk.