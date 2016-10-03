Lost masterpiece ‘found’ in Aberdeenshire dining room

Art experts believe they may have found a lost work by High renaissance master Raphael hanging in the dining room of an Aberdeenshire stately home.

The Virgin Mary at Haddo House, near Ellon, has long been attributed as being “after Raphael” but new research has indicated it may well be a genuine work of the Italian master.

The Virgin Mary, now thought to be by High Renaissance master Raphael, before restoration. PIC National Trust for Scotland.

The discovery was made after art experts Dr Bendor Grosvenor and Jacky Klein visited Haddo House, run by National Trust for Scotland, for BBC4’s Lost Masterpieces show.

As well as the Renaissance piece, both were interested in investigating an unknown landscape attributed to French artist Claude Lorrain.

Both artworks were removed and professionally cleaned and conserved by Edinburgh-based conservator Owen Davison, enabling them to undergo detailed investigation.

As a result, the experts have classified the Renaissance piece as “probably by” Raphael - making it Scotland’s only publicly-owned work by the painted

Dr Bendor Grosvenor said:“Finding a possible Raphael is about as exciting as it gets. This is a beautiful picture that deserves to be seen by as many people as possible. I hope ‘the Haddo Madonna’, which would be Scotland’s only publicly owned Raphael, brings many people to this part of Aberdeenshire.”

The landscape has been confirmed as Lorrain’s ‘A Pastoral River Landscape with Fishermen’.

Both paintings were acquired in the 19th century by George Hamilton-Gordon, the 4th Earl of Aberdeen and Prime Minister between 1852 and 1855.



The Virgin Mary , which dates from the early 1500s, was purchased by the Earl as a genuine Raphael, but the work was later attributed to Innocenzo da Imola



Jennifer Melville, head of collections, archives and libraries at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “The National Trust for Scotland holds so many treasures all over the country. We always knew that the collection at Haddo was very special, and the discovery of these wonderful pieces confirms its importance in the Scottish art world.



“It is rare for visitors to see works of this quality outwith a gallery, so it is a real treat to come to Haddo House and enjoy them in this wonderful setting.



“This is particularly exciting for the piece which looks likely to be by Raphael. There are not many places where you can experience the work of one of the Renaissance’s giants in a dining room. It is this intimacy which makes exploring our collections quite so special.”



The Haddo House discoveries will be screened on BBC4’s Lost Masterpieces on Wednesday (October 5) at 9pm.







