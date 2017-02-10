Lottery cash to help Capital’s poorest

NEARLY £17 million of National Lottery funding has gone to causes across the Capital over the last year, new figures reveal.

Alongside major arts, sports and heritage projects on the list of 283 grants are vital funds for much-needed community groups.

Among them is £10,000 each for a Pilton community creche and Leith health drop-in, and £5000 for a cultural arts festival in Dalry.

Leith Community Centre Association will launch free health and hygiene products for homeless and vulnerable young people – believed to be a first for the Capital. “We couldn’t be more delighted to receive this grant and have the confidence of the lottery behind this unique project,” said Leith Community Centre manager Charise Barclay-Daly.

“We cannot wait to implement this unique piece of work and to make a genuine difference to the lives of the local and wider community.”

The project aims to help 60 young people by September with products including shower gel, shampoo, condoms and sanitary kits.

Youth worker Clare Gibson and colleagues came up with the idea after consulting charities across the city on gaps in help for some of the most vulnerable.

Another £10,000 will enable Pilton Community Health Project to extend to its creche to 20 hours a week for some of the Capital’s poorest families.

“There’s increased demand for these services but deceased funding opportunities so we have to look at different ways of doing it,” said centre director Jen Richards.

“We support women in challenging circumstances, be it domestic or sexual abuse and mental health.

“They come in and have their support and this creche means their children can have their own fantastic experience.”

The money will help staff and run the creche to national standards for six months, said Ms Richards.

A further £5000 has been awarded to St Martin’s Community Resource Centre to provide a cultural arts festival in Dalry.

Grant recipients also get the chance to enter The National Lottery Awards 2017 – an annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

Winners will get a £3000 cash prize and national recognition at a glitzy ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year – with seven categories and a special achievement award. “The awards rightly put the focus on ordinary people doing extraordinary things with National Lottery funding,” said presenter John Barrowman MBE.

To nominate a project tweet @LottoGoodCauses or call 0207 293 3329. Entries must be received by midnight on April 7.

