Madeleine takes care of business

Madeleine Brown, a communications lecturer at Edinburgh College, has been honoured for her work in helping students to realise their business ambitions.

This year’s inaugural Bridge 2 Business Awards saw Madeleine named Entrepreneurial FE College Educator of the Year Award.

The awards were set up by Young Enterprise Scotland to recognise how further education is making a difference to young entrepreneurs.

The Bridge 2 Business programme offers college students opportunities to engage with successful role models who advise them on setting up their own business. It also helps students connect with business networks across Scotland.

Madeleine has been working with students from all disciplines at Creative Exchange – a hub for creative industries developed by Edinburgh College in partnership with Edinburgh City Council with the aim of supporting new business start-ups.

Her role involves helping students realise their aspirations by connecting them with the business world while they are learning, enabling them to take the first steps to a successful career.

Bridge 2 Business programme executive Sarah Tashnizi , who is based at Edinburgh College, said: “The judges thought that Madeleine stood out with her positivity, tenacity, passion and enthusiasm. This award is in recognition of the effort, determination and dedication she has shown as an FE College Educator.”

Madeleine said she was delighted with the award, adding: “My work is all about supporting students to develop their own business ideas and establish successful businesses. We’re so lucky to be able to offer students a top-class facility where they can develop their skills.

“The Creative Exchange is a space where they can make their creative dreams a business reality and Bridge 2 Business has provided real support with their focus on developing entrepreneurial skills and connecting students to their many business contacts.”

A gallery has been established at Creative Exchange by Madeleine to give Creative Industries students a forum where they can promote and sell their own work.

Gallery opening nights – showcasing illustration, graphic design and photography work by students – also create opportunities for networking with established businesses and recent start-ups, with many commissioning creative work from the students.

Madeleine also manages knowledge transfer projects, producing short-form video and animations for local and international businesses. Students are an important part of the production teams on these projects, which give them a chance to work with clients and demonstrate their professionalism and cutting-edge technical skills.