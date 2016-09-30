Mags takes up post with rural charity

Rural charity RSABI has appointed Mags Granger as its new welfare manager, working with agricultural workers who are experiencing hardship.

Based at the charity’s office in Ingliston, she took up the post earlier this month, replacing John Macfarlane, who retired recently after almost 14 years in the post.

Mags joins the Welfare team with more than 14 years’ experience in the sector, having worked with the Citizens Advice Bureau in Arbroath and latterly with Edinburgh City Council’s Welfare Rights Service.

She specialises in welfare rights and debt issues, and is committed to helping others manage their money matters and welfare, which can have a positive effect on health and wellbeing.

RSABI is Scotland’s unique rural charity, providing financial support and assistance to those who have worked or are still working on the land and are now experiencing hardship. This may be a result of age, injury, illness or misfortune.

The charity is currently helping 900 people, contributing around £600,000 in direct financial support. It is concerned that many people in rural areas are living on low income and facing difficult times

Mags will be part of a team of four supporting the services of RSABI throughout Scotland.

As well as providing a listening ear, the welfare team offers practical and financial support to households in need. Mags will continue the work of RSABI by promoting their services, not only to potential beneficiaries, but also to individuals within the rural community, encouraging them to volunteer for a few hours per month to assist RSABI support those in the community in most need.

“I’m really excited about joining the RSABI welfare team, and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead. RSABI do essential work across the country and I feel privileged to be a part of it,” said Mags.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience over the years working with the Citizens Advice Bureau and Edinburgh Council Welfare Rights Service, so I’m keen to start working with the welfare team at RSABI”

RSABI CEO Nina Clancy added: “We’re delighted to welcome Mags on board, and she brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience that I’m sure will prove to be invaluable to our beneficiaries.”