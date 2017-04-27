Man ‘carrying knives’ arrested after incident in Whitehall

Armed officers arrested a man after an incident in Whitehall today, police said.

A witness described seeing knives on the ground after police arrested the man near the Houses of Parliament.

Metropolitan Police said there are no injuries.

Security in Whitehall remains tight following the terror attack on Westminister Bridge on 22 March.

Police appear to have made the arrest close to the junction of Parliament Street and Westminster Bridge Road.

An handful of armed and unarmed officers were at the scene which is yards from where Khalid Masood launched the attack in March which killed five, including Pc Keith Palmer.

The officer was stabbed to death as he carried out his duties on the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster.

Pictures posted by people near the scene showed a man pinned to the ground next to a bag, which some witnesses had said contained knives.

An employee at HMRC said the main entrance to their building at 100 Parliament Street has been closed.

