Man ‘stabbed’ at Edinburgh pub

A MAN was rushed to hospital after apparently being stabbed in a pub.

The 28-year-old sustained a chest injury at the venue in Drum Street, Gilmerton, and was taken to hospital.

The incident took place around 2.40pm on Sunday afternoon and police are urging witnesses to come forward.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary but the extent of his injury still remains unknown.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a serious assault within a pub in Drum Street at around 2.40 pm on Sunday.

“A 28-year-old man sustained an injury to his chest. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatement.

“The extent of his injury is unknown at this time.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”