Manchester arena attack: Music fans relive moment of blast

FANS described the moment the suicide bomber detonated his explosive shortly after US singer Ariana Grande had finished her performance.

Victims described being thrown by the blast that scattered nuts and bolts across the floor.

Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty Images

More than 240 calls were made to the emergency services, with responders including 60 ambulances flooding the area.

Edinburgh mum Sue Wilson’s teenage daughters Marcella, 14, and Micaela, 19, were at the concert, and both travelled home safely yesterday.

Ms Wilson said: “It was a big adventure for the two of them to go together.

“Marcella was so excited on Monday when they set off. It has been a complete nightmare.”

Gary Walker, from Leeds, was with his wife in the foyer waiting to pick up his two daughters who were at the concert.

Mr Walker said he was three metres from the explosion and “surprised I got away so lightly”.

He said the blast was by the foyer door, next to the merchandise, and that glass and metal nuts were left on the floor. His daughters Abigail and Sophie contacted their parents by mobile phone, a moment Mr Walker described as “fantastic news”.

One fan, Majid Khan, 22, described the explosion and ensuing panic. “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena,” he said.

“It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.”

Oliver Jones, 17, who attended with his 19-year-old sister, said: “The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run. I saw people running and screaming towards one direction and then many were turning around to run back the other way.”