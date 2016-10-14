Margaret’s muddy race to beat cancer

A SIXTY-five-year-old grandmother has raised money for a cancer charity by taking part in this year’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy in memory of her late husband

Margaret Hamilton, of Livingston Village, only began exercising regularly as a way of keeping herself busy after the loss of her husband, Robert, who passed away at the beginning of the year.

He died of a blood infection and had battled cancer earlier in his life, which inspired his wife to raise money for a charity which looks to find new treatment, and ultimately a cure, for cancer.

She decided to complete the challenge to raise money for the charity Cancer Research UK and by taking on the muddy exercise she has raised almost £500.

Margaret completed the five kilometre obstacle in Edinburgh with her daughter, Michelle, daughter in law, Anne, and two thirteen-year-old granddaughters, Taylor and Emma.

The course featured various obstacles which saw Margaret and her team mates having to scale an A-frame, climb over hurdles, scramble under nets and through wet and muddy pits.

Speaking after raising funds, Margaret said: “I am delighted at how much money we’ve been able to raise, everyone has been so generous, especially lots of my neighbours.

“It was a very amusing day and I’m sure I provided my fair share of laughs attempting to get over the obstacles covered from head to foot in mud.”

The grandmother said she enjoyed her muddy fundraising efforts and told how the crowd who came to watch helped keep her going.

“At one point during the course we had to climb up a big rope. I struggled a little and everyone started cheering me on and with a small push I managed it,” she said.

Margaret says she now has the “fitness bug” and is determined to stay active and plans to do more fund-raising in the future.

She said that after watching her husband’s health deteriorate she has realised the importance of staying fit.

She now goes to the gym at least three times and aqua fit classes twice a week. She also makes sure she takes regular taking long walks in a bid to stay fit and healthy.

“I meet so many interesting people at the gym and it is a brilliant way to keep busy. It all started with a legs, bums and tums class that my daughter persuaded me to go to, since then I’ve never looked back,” Margaret said.

Janet Meier, manager at the sheltered housing development where Margaret has lived for the last for eight years, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of what Margaret has achieved.

“She is quite the athlete now and an inspiration to all of us, we can’t wait to see what she tackles next.”