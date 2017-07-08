Mauritius murder: Janice Farman ‘wanted to return home’

A woman who was murdered at her home in Mauritius wanted to return to Scotland after being robbed two weeks ago.

Janice Farman, who was 47 and originally from Clydebank, told her husband she wanted to leave the Indian Ocean island.

Mrs Farman was killed on Friday after three masked men raided her home.

She had been in Mauritius since 2004 working for a data group.

Speaking to the BBC Mrs Farman’s estranged husband said: “I talked to her on the phone on Wednesday and she had expressed her wish to return to Scotland.

“She asked for my help in initiating the proceedings.”

Mr Moutou was in China at the time of the attack.

He added: “She decided to move to Albion and when I asked her the reason she told me she loved the beautiful beach in this region.”

An arrest is yet to be made in the case and Mrs Farman’s 10-year-old son remains under the care of local child services.

The British Foreign Office have confirmed it is in contact with local authorities in Mauritius.