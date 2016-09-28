McDonald’s refused 24 hour licence bid

FAST-food giant McDonald’s has been refused a licence to operate 24 hours a day at its new Cameron Toll restaurant by council officials.

The new outlet, which opened earlier this month, was refused the hours at the licensing sub-committee due to public objections.

It will only be open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

A spokesman for the city council, said: “An application was considered from McDonald’s Restaurant Ltd, seeking permission to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Taking into account public objections the license was granted but the hours restricted, due to the residential character of the area.”