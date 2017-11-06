Meadowbank goes out with a bang on ‘final’ Bonfire Night

FUN-seeking families gathered at Meadowbank last night to say a final farewell to the stadium – with a bang.

The arena held its last Bonfire Night fireworks spectacular before being redeveloped.

Meadowbank Stadium Fireworks display

Perhaps the best known display in the Capital, it also lays claim to being the largest and longest-running.

A packed crowd were treated to a spectacular display which this year featured a sci-fi theme produced by award-winning South Queensferry-based pyrotechnic company 21cc. Some young spectators got into the spirit by dressing up as their favourite characters.

Five-year-old Rhys Freeman, from Craigentinny, performed the honours by officially starting the last display before the complex shuts on 3 December.

Generations of children have also grown up watching the annual fireworks display which has been a staple of the Capital’s Bonfire Night offering for the last 30 years.

The night sky above the London Road site was lit up with an array of rockets.

Developers are set to demolish the stadium in £42m plans to provide a new sports complex and housing, including outdoor and indoor athletics tracks, throws area, badminton courts, gymnastics hall and studios. The new facilities are due to open in 2020.

**Please note an earlier version of this story stated the facilities would open next Spring. This has since been amended.**