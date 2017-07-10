Meet Craig the crab at the Scottish Seabird Centre

LOOKING for a day out to keep the kids occupied during the school holidays? Then look no further than the Scottish Seabird Centre, North Berwick, where dolphins and crabs take over this summer.

Until 14 August, the dolphins and crabs take centre stage with an interactive science show and puppet performance for families.

Interactive puppet show What’s for Snack?, ideal for two-year-olds and over, stars Seabird team member Craig the Crab.

With sing-a-long fun, youngsters will be asked to help Craig who has eaten some marine litter by mistake.

He will be joined by some of his seaside friends who will aim to help him get rid of his sore tummy.

For older kids there’s Ocean-a-rific (recommended for ages 6+) hosted by Dr Dolph Lingerin-aboot.

With scientific experiments, games and gaffs, visitors are invited to help dolphins understand what is happening to the seas around Scotland.

Malcolm Watson of the Seabird Centre says, “Dolphins and crabs are always hugely popular with visitors young and old alike.

“As we make our move towards a wider marine-based Centre, we are keen that people appreciate the variety of amazing marine wildlife, including seabirds.

“With Craig the Crab and Dr Dolph Lingerin-aboot there will be lots of music, fun and games, ideal for keeping the family entertained, whatever the weather this summer.”

In addition to the daily events, the Centre will have a range of family-friendly activities in the Discovery Centre including special trails for dolphins and puffins; and expert mini talks on a range of seabirds.

Admission: Adult £8.95, child £4.95, family tickets £25