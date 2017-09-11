Meet the detective leading crackdown on gangs

Have your say

A GANG-busting cop has reaffirmed his resolve in tackling organised crime across the Capital.

DCI Alan O’Brien was speaking after Chief Constable Phil Gormley recently warned of an “increase in tensions” between rival gangs.

“Edinburgh does have issues with serious and organised crime – just as does every city,” said DCI O’Brien.

“Efforts in Edinburgh to tackle organised crime are very much intelligence led and when we receive that intelligence we have a range of measures to put in play.”

A source told the Evening News that new police powers to seize the assets of crime lords have “fractured [gangs] into a million pieces” in the Capital.

DCI O’Brien refused to discuss official tactics but covert reconnaissance, technological advancements and drugs busts are all known to play a part in disrupting gang crime.

His team worked with drugs units on Operation Eagle that seized more than £850,000 worth of drugs, much of it gang-connected, this year.

As gang bosses reap huge rewards from drug dealing, people trafficking and other nefarious means, they need a seemingly legitimate way of laundering ill-gotten gains.

“We work alongside the local authority, regulators and licensing to prevent serious, organised crime groups from getting licences or competing for public contracts,” said DCI O’Brien.

He refused to speculate but popular “cash rich” money laundering sectors favoured by crime bosses are known to include tanning salons and nail bars. Gangs make most money from dealing drugs including heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, although people trafficking is a relatively new venture.

Those gangs are tight-knit groups and difficult to penetrate, in a bid to ensure loyalty and evade capture.

“A lot of the groups have familial links or long-standing relationships – people who have grown up in certain areas and have progressed through the criminal ranks,” said DCI O’Brien.

Gang members typically start young dealing drugs on the streets before progressing to the “higher echelons”, so detectives look to spot them young, he added.

Edinburgh’s crime groups have links across Scotland and the UK and are not confined by the city limits.

Many of the main players face charges or serve time.

The combination or complex and loyal relationships with huge riches at stake can make the job of the police all the more difficult.

“There’s a massive financial incentive for people involved in serious and organised crime,” said DCI O’Brien.

“That brings with it access to specialist resources, central planning and financial gain and we’ve got to be alive to that.”

