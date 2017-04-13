Met Office warns of snow on Easter Sunday in Scotland

The Met Office has warned it could snow in parts of Scotland on Easter Sunday.

Forecasters also say rain, gales and hailstones are to be expected over the holiday weekend.

Snow has been forecast in high grounds.

Previous weather reports predicted Easter 2017 could be one of the warmest on record, but Scots have now been warned to expect a severe dip in temperature.

Snow in Scotland is expected in parts of the Highlands and across the central belt.

Met Office spokesman Nicky Maxey added: “It’s certainly not bikini weather. People shouldn’t let it stop them getting out and enjoying themselves this weekend but it certainly isn’t wall-to-wall sunshine.”

Ladbrokes said: “At this stage, we’re calling Bank Holiday snowfall for Scotland.”

