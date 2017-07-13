Monika’s going up in marketing world

An Edinburgh marketing graduate is toasting to an exciting first step on the career ladder after securing a place on Mitchells & Butlers’ competitive graduate scheme in Birmingham, starting in October.

Monika Gopal, 22, earned her degree from Stirling University and dived into the world of business during her time on the course, completing work experience placements in Scotland and Dubai.

Monika said, “Growing up, I was always very aware of adverts and promotions. This was magnified when my dad rented office space within an advertising agency. I remember thinking it was such a fun, quirky environment, and could see myself working somewhere like this.

“My degree allowed me to learn the foundations of business and management, while developing specialist knowledge in marketing. I liked having the freedom to select my modules in marketing and tailor my degree to suit my interests. I now understand the many different areas of marketing that work alongside the creative elements.”

During her first year, Monika’s drive to succeed help her secure a summer internship with leading car rental service, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and in her third year, she joined the Scottish Institute for Enterprise.

The opportunity to gain a unique, international experience came when Monika won a place on the Saltire Scholar Internship Programme, as a marketing and communications intern at oil and gas training company, OPITO International, in Dubai.

She said: “Working in Dubai was a stand-out moment of my four years at Stirling. I found working abroad to be an amazing experience that allowed me to grow in confidence. I feel that I can now set, and achieve, even higher goals.”

Julie Tinson, professor of marketing at the university, said: “Monika was an exceptional student on the BA marketing programme and we are absolutely delighted she has secured such a prestigious graduate job.

“Monika has always shown drive and determination to succeed and this is evident through her internships as well as in her academic studies.

“Monika is an outstanding ambassador for the marketing and retail division and we have no doubt she will enjoy a fulfilling and noteworthy career”.

Last year, Monika was a Marketing Student of the Year finalist at the Marketing Society Star Awards – a national competition hosted by the Marketing Society in Scotland.

“There hasn’t been a dull moment over my four years at Stirling. I’ve made friends for life and I’m proud of myself for maximising every opportunity, from getting involved with societies to undertaking work experience.

“It’s been a great platform to grow as a person. I’ll definitely look back on my time at Stirling very fondly.”