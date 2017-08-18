Morag Macleman marks 45 years at Edinburgh Asda store

A WORKER at an Asda superstore on the Capital is celebrating 45 years of service with the company this month.

Morag Macleman, who started working at Asda Jewel on August 22, 1972, is being congratulated on her dedication to the company for more than four decades.

Over the years, she has worked in various departments including grocery before settling in checkouts.

Morag, who works 20 hours across five days a week, splits her time in store between time on the checkouts and in grocery providing the excellent Asda service to the locals of Edinburgh

Morag, who lives in the Capital, said: “Back when I started, things were very different, we worked in the old store, that was demolished to make way for Sir Harry Lauder road to be built, it closed at 6pm every night.

“It was much more formal back then with a tannoy system telling you when to go and return from your break and colleagues being called by their title of Mr or Mrs instead of their first name. My favourite time of year has always been Christmas, there’s a great atmosphere on the shop floor and we used to have brass bands play every day throughout the festive session.

“The store is like my second home and I have many friends, both colleagues and customers. I love helping people and making a difference to their day. Asda Edinburgh holds a special place in my heart and always will.”

The store at Edinburgh has one of the longest serving colleagues in Scotland with the store reaching a combined total of more than 4000 years.

The figure comes from the combined number of years worked by Asda Edinburgh colleagues, section leaders and managers.

Andrew Midgley, general store manager at Asda Edinburgh said: “We are proud of all our colleagues at Asda Edinburgh and we are especially proud of Morag for all her hard work over the years.

“What better way to celebrate the years of service our long serving colleagues have given us than with a good old party to thank them for their service.”

Morag is one of 97 Scottish Asda colleagues celebrating a milestone year working for the supermarket of either 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years.