Most popular Edinburgh Amazon purchases revealed

A MORE stereotyped wish list would be difficult to imagine.

But if retail giant Amazon is to be believed, the products most sought after by Edinburgh consumers include cans of Irn Bru and copies of T2 Trainspotting.

They are among the items said to be more in demand in the Capital than anywhere else in the country - although exact sales figures are not available so we’ll take their word for it.

Apparently Capital consumers also shelled out the most, rather bizarrely, for inflatable trophies, while Edinburgh was named top for sales of electric blankets and beard trimmers.

The list was released as part of Amazon’s ‘Summer 2017 Trends Report’, showing the most popular products bought from the website in every area of the UK.

Shoppers in the city were said to have bought more 24-packs of Scotland’s other national drink than anywhere else in the country, understandable perhaps when you consider the saving of £10 which can be made when bought online.

As well as the homegrown Trainspotting, city consumers also topped the charts for DVD sales of the Oscar-winning ‘La La Land,’ while the ‘GCHQ Puzzle Book’ and card game ‘Doddle’ were also popular sellers.

In the health and beauty section, capital shoppers paid up for an ‘Oral B CrossAction electric toothbrush,’ valued at £34.99, as well as a Remington beard trimmer and silicone ear plugs worth £4.59.

Stephen Lumsden, head of customer relations at Amazon’s Edinburgh centre, said: “From La La Land and Trainspotting on DVD to giant inflatable trophies and the GCHQ Puzzle Book, shoppers in Edinburgh have been buying an eclectic mix of products from Amazon so far in 2017.

“The products in Edinburgh are among the 250 million items available to customers in the UK and we’re excited to see how shopping trends continue in Edinburgh throughout 2017.”

Elsewhere, Glasgow shoppers were said to have kept themselves amused by splashing out on Nintendo Switch games consoles, Rubik’s Cubes and crime novels, while consumers in Aberdeen revealed themselves to be the biggest fans of both Star Wars and Harry Styles, buying more DVD copies of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and CDs of the former One Direction singer’s debut album than anywhere else in the country.