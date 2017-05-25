Motorcyclist fighting for life after Lothian crash

A MOTORCYCLIST is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash on the A706.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following the single vehicle road traffic collision, near to Linlithgow.

The incident happened around 10.25am on Thursday when a yellow Suzuki motorcycle that was travelling northbound left the road.

The 24-year-old rider was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where his condition was last night said to be critical.

The road was closed for around one and half hours while collision investigations took place..

Police Constable Mick Turner, from the Road Policing Unit at Livingston, said: “This collision has resulted in the rider being taken to hospital with serious injuries and I would urge anyone who saw the motorcycle prior to the incident or was on the A706 near to Linlithgow around this time and may witnessed the collision to contact us immediately.

“Likewise, I would urge anyone who was on the A706 around this time and may have seen the vehicle, to contact us.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.