Motorists told to expect M8 delays due to bridge demolition

Motorists travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow face disruption this weekend due to ongoing roadworks.

Drivers are being advised that the A8 between Baillieston and Shawhead Junctions will be closed in both directions from 20:00 hours on Saturday 15, to 08:00 hours on Sunday 16 October, 2016.

The overnight closure is required to demolish Bredisholm road bridge over the A8 at Bargeddie and to install a new pedestrian footbridge over the A8 adjacent to the Showcase Cinema, providing improved access for pedestrians and cyclist to local amenities.

There will be no access to, or from, the A8 Bargeddie Junction. However, local access to the Showcase Cinema Complex will be maintained via local routes from both Shawhead and Baillieston Junctions.

Signed diversions will be in place on all approaches to provide road users with alternative routes. Delays are anticipated and motorists are being advised to plan their journeys in advance.

When complete, the M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project will significantly reduce congestion across the central Scotland motorway network, including on the A8 between Baillieston and Shawhead. After the new M8 is opened road users will benefit by shaving approximately 20 minutes off the daily commute from Glasgow to Edinburgh.

