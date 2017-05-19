Mum’s fear as tumour op may leave child blind

a TWO-year-old boy with an incurable double brain tumour is facing a dangerous operation which could cost him his sight.

Lyle Cornet has been undergoing intense treatment since he was first diagnosed in February last year.

His mum Lyndsey – who was this week named Young Parent of the Year at the Scottish Parents Awards 2017 – said doctors had decided to stop Lyle’s chemotherapy so they can carry out a biopsy to examine his tumours.

She has been told the surgery is likely to leave young Lyle – grandson of Scottish rugby legend Bruce Hay – blind and fighting further disabilities.

But Lyndsey, from Loanhead, said she was prepared to do whatever it takes to prolong her son’s life.

She said: “Lyle has been deteriorating a lot lately. His balance, vision and overall health just hasn’t been great.

“The doctors have now stopped giving Lyle chemotherapy so he can get a biopsy on his tumours.

“His tumours have grown a lot since his last scan, so we are hopeful this operation will show what treatment he needs next.

“Surgery has always been out of the question as it is too dangerous, but now this is necessary.

“There is no other choice but the risks of this operation include stroke, bleeding on the brain and more.

“We have been told that doing this biopsy will more than likely leave Lyle with no vision and possible disabilities.”

While their son undergoes treatment, Lyndsey and Lyle’s dad Tjay have been raising funds to adapt their house to his needs.

They hope to raise £60,000, which would allow them to build a bedroom and a wet room on the ground floor, so that the two-year-old doesn’t have to be carried up and down stairs.

Lyndsey said: “I can’t stress enough how much we need this extension built. We are almost at £40,000.

“Without it we are confined downstairs with no bedroom or toilet.

“It isn’t safe to carry him up stairs where he can take seizures and be unsafe.

“We need hoist tracks put in place so he can be safely manoeuvred.

“We have the palliative care nurses now coming to help with the care and support we all need as a family.”

Lyle’s older brother, Chris, had a benign tumour removed last year and tests are ongoing to establish whether the boys have the same genetic condition as her dad Bruce, who died of a brain tumour aged 57 in 2007.

Unaware she had been nominated for the parenting award. Lyndsey was left stunned when she scooped the accolade, given out by Parent Network Scotland at the Scottish Parliament.

Lyndsey said: “I was so shocked to win the award and completely overwhelmed.

“I just feel like I’m doing what everyone would do if they were in our situation.”

