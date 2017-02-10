Mum smashes pint on woman in Bonnyrigg pub

A MUM who smashed a pint glass into a woman’s face in a Valentine’s Day attack is facing a jail sentence.

Sharon Robertson threw the pint of lager she was holding over victim Abby Salter when the pair clashed during a pub battle last February.

Robertson believed Ms Salter had bumped into her on the dance floor and confronted the woman at the bar of the Calderwood Arms, in Bonnyrigg.

In something resembling the famous Begbie scene in the original Trainspotting film, Robertson, 26, threw the contents of the glass over Ms Salter before launching the glass tumbler at her head.

The victim was left bleeding heavily and was rushed to the Royal Infirmary for treatment to a gash above her nose.

Robertson, who has one young son, is facing custody after admitting the pub assault during an appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

Fiscal depute Ann McNeill told the court Robertson and Ms Salter had been at the bar and there had been “no difficulties” between them until around 12.45am on February 14 last year.

Ms McNeill said: “The complainer was standing at the bar and the accused had been at the bar and she was drinking a pint of Carling.

“The accused appeared to think Ms Salter had bumped into her earlier in the evening and challenged her about that.

“They were standing closely to each other when very suddenly the accused threw the contents of the glass over the complainer and then threw the glass at her. The glass struck her on the head, breaking as it did so.”

The court heard Ms Salter noticed she was bleeding from the attack and police were contacted, though both women left the scene soon after the incident.

Police officers identified Robertson, from Eskdale Drive, Bonnyrigg, from the pub’s CCTV and she eventually attended a local police station to be interviewed in connection with the attack around two months later.

Ms McNeill added: “The complainer sustained a cut [to her head] and attended at the ERI where the 2cm wound was washed out and dressing was applied.”

Solicitor Brian Gilfedder, defending, said Ms Salter believed she had been kicked by Robertson while both were on the dance floor earlier in the evening.

Mr Gilfedder said: “My client denies that [the accusation]. The complainer then asked friends of the accused ‘where does she live?’ and ‘who is she?’ A few minutes later the complainer was at the bar and the accused challenged her about trying to find out where she lived and who she was.

“At that point there was an exchange of words and the accused committed this offence. I am not putting this forward for an excuse for her actions, as they are inexcusable.”

Sheriff Thomas Welsh deferred sentence for the preparation of reports to next month.

Robertson admitted assaulting Abby Salter by throwing the contents of a glass over her and throwing a glass at her causing it to strike her on the head, all to her severe injury.