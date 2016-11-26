Murder inquiry launched after gang stab man in his West Lothian home

An early morning attack by three people on a man in his own home is being treated as attempted murder.

The victim was rushed to hospital with stab wounds to his head and neck following the incident in Glebe Road, Whitburn, at around 8am on Saturday.

Police said the 36-year-old was at home when two men and a woman came to his door and attacked him before making off in a black Mitsubishi Shogun.

The victim was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment but his injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

The first suspect is white, male, around 5ft 6in with short dark hair and a heavy build. The second man is white , about 5ft 4 or 5in with short dark hair and a skinny build. He was also wearing a black Adidas jacket.

The woman police want to trace is white and 5ft 6in with shoulder-length black hair.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “The victim has been extremely lucky not to have suffered any life-threatening injuries and we are pursuing various lines of inquiry within the local area to trace those responsible.

“I would ask that anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Glebe Road on Saturday morning, or who has any other information that can assist with this investigation, contacts police immediately.”