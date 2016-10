A CARER allegedly stole thousands of pounds of cash from her clients by using their debit card to withdraw money which was meant for them, a court has heard.

Margo Alongi, 54, is accused of obtaining a total of £38,940 from two of her clients – Roy Scott and Elizabeth Lynch – by fraud.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday heard how Alongi, of Musselburgh, had worked as a carer at Allan-Ross nursing home. She denies the charges and the trial continues.