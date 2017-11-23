National Trust for Scotland sued in castle nude photo row

Have your say

A photographer who claims his reputation was damaged in a row over a nude photo shoot in a Scottish castle is suing the National Trust for Scotland for up to £50,000.

Howard Kennedy and his wife Karen took a series of shots at 17th Century Craigievar Castle, near Alford in Aberdeenshire, in 2012.

However, the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) later said it was “unauthorised”.

Mr Kennedy argues he agreed a contract to shoot at the castle with a member of NTS staff and paid £200.

He claims staff were fully aware of the specific nature of the photo shoot with at least one member of staff supervising the session throughout.

Lawyers for NTS told Sir David Eady at the High Court in London that the conservation charity disputes this version of events.

Mr Kennedy also claims that a statement later put out by NTS about the shoot at Craigievar was libellous.

Lawyers for the photographer argued that the case should be decided by an English judge as the photographer’s “substantial business reputation in England” had been damaged.

In the English High Court, Mr Kennedy would have the potential to win “higher damages” and use no-win no-fee lawyers, the court heard.

NTS however insists that the case should be decided in a sheriff court north of the border, where the disputed events took place and nearer to the homes of potential witnesses.

Sir David Eady has now reserved his ruling on where the case should be heard until a later date.