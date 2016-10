New Bank of Scotland £5 note set to enter circulation

A new, more durable £5 note is to enter circulation across Scotland today

The Bank of Scotland notes are made entirely from polymer – a form of plastic – meaning they are less prone to tearing than paper ones.

The first polymer banknotes entered circulation in Scotland in March 2015 when Clydesdale Bank issued two million notes to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the opening of the Forth Bridge.

Slightly smaller than the existing £5 notes in circulation, the new notes will reuse the existing Bank of Scotland £5 design, with the front retaining the portrait of Sir Walter Scott. A new security feature has been incorporated in the form of a transparent window which changes colour as the note is moved and tilted.

Philip Grant, treasurer of Bank of Scotland and chair of the Scottish Executive Committee, said: “Polymer is cleaner, greener and more durable, and I am delighted our new five-pound note is today entering circulation. Bank of Scotland has been issuing banknotes for over 320 years and I am proud we are continuing to innovate with this new note which will provide enhanced counterfeit resilience.”