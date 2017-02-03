New cash drive is boss’s pet project

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has set its sights on vastly increasing its fundraising success, its chief executive has vowed.

Howard Bridges, former deputy chief executive officer at London’s famous Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, has expanded the home’s management and fundraising teams with the aim of increasing revenue and positioning it as one of the leading animal charities in Scotland.

Mr Bridges joined Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home in April 2015. The charity receives no government or Lottery funding, relying solely on donated income.

He has now launched a new drive to expand the charity’s personnel and funding streams to ensure continued growth of the home.

Mr Bridges said: “Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has a long history of serving Edinburgh and the Lothians, ensuring that their dogs and cats in need are cared for to the highest standard.

“But we need to do more – today we have nearly 100 animals on our entry waiting list for rehoming.

“This is in addition to the nearly 80 dogs and cats currently in our care and the strays that come through our door for priority places on a daily basis.

“With this increasing demand for our services, it is essential that the home finds new funding streams to expand its facilities and services.

“The recruitment of new senior management and fundraising teams is a big investment for the home but one that will help us achieve significant future growth.

“It is a very exciting time in the home’s history and we look forward to even better results in rescuing, reuniting and rehoming dogs and cats going into the future.”

Run by a small team of paid staff and volunteers, the charity works alongside other agencies including the police, vets and other charities to rescue, reunite and rehome the animals in its care.

No healthy dog or cat in the home’s care is ever put to sleep and the team work for as long as necessary to give animals the second chance they deserve. Last year the charity rehomed 368 dogs and 168 cats.

Mr Bridges’ views were echoed by Lindsay Fyffe Jardine, deputy chief executive, who said expanding the fundraising team was vital to ensuring the home’s ongoing success. She said: “The strength of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home lies in its exceptional staff. The addition of new senior management and fundraising teams is simply building on this existing commitment and expertise.

“We want to demonstrate the vital role that the home has played in Edinburgh and the Lothians since 1883 and to continue to grow our resources to help more of the dogs and cats in need across Scotland.”