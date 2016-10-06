New Edinburgh app lets diners tip staff directly

A UNIQUE new app has been developed which enables diners to show their appreciation for great restaurant or bar service.

Edinburgh-based IT specialist Mark Higgins, of TipMyServer, has launched the new app which enables customers to leave tips for staff who have impressed with good service.

Mr Higgins said: “Tips often go straight to management for dividing amongst staff, but many diners would prefer to tip a specific server and find that they are unable to, because of this policy.

“So I developed the app to give diners the option of giving tips direct to individual waiting staff, or split across many, to reward them for excellent service.”

“I believe that this app is unique, no-one else is offering the facility for a tip to be sent direct to an individual.”

The app, which is free for anyone to download, has two accounts available: one for the diner, to enable them to tip their server and one for the server, who can track tips received.

The app also offers restaurants and bars the opportunity to promote their venue, so offers benefits to employers as well as employees.

Mr Higgins said his new app also follows the launch by Business Secretary Sajid Javid of a UK Government investigation into restaurants keeping staff tips.

Mr Javid said waiting staff should receive their tips in full and it should be clearer to customers that gratuities are optional.

He said a tip had to “go to the people you intended it to go to” and announced proposals to stop or limit employer deductions from tips.

It followed claims some restaurant chains regulalry held back some or all of the tips meant for staff. The Unite union said it was a “victory” for staff but should be backed in law.

Currently, there is no legal requirement for firms to hand over gratuities to staff.