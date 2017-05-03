New Forth bridges sculpture unveiled

A NEW public art sculpture celebrating the Forth bridges has been officially unveiled at its new home on McIver’s Brae in South Queensferry.

Business group Queensferry Ambition commissioned the sculpture, called the Guardian of the Bridges, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Forth Road Bridge in 2014.

Unveiling of the Guardian of the Bridge. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

The mosaic sculpture – in the form of a friendly creature or dragon – was developed by artist Debbie Ryan, and is based on designs by local schoolchildren.

David Cameron, the chairman of Queensferry Ambition, said: “It’s taken some time to get the right site but we are delighted to add it to the attractions in the town.”