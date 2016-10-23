New images released as police continue Hampden trouble probe

Police have released images of 13 individuals they are seeking amid a probe into acts of violence and disorder at the end of this year’s Scottish Cup Final at Hampden.

So far, 86 arrests have been made as part of an ongoing investigation into the trouble.

Officers said the individuals pictured may be able to assist them with their inquiry.

Anyone with information about them is asked to contact police on 0141 532 5457 or via the dedicated mailbox address: Scottishcupfinalpitchinvasion@scotland.pnn.police.uk.