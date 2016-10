RESIDENTS in East Lothian are to benefit from a new bus service that will take them home after weekend nights out in the city.

Launching on Saturday, 5 November, the two “Nighthawk” services will depart from the Capital’s Frederick Street and end in Dunbar and North Berwick.

The routes will also take in stops on Princes Street, Leith Street and the Omni Centre, as well as Musselburgh.

Councillor Michael Veitch said the council welcomed the new service.