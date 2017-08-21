New trustees join the Seabird Centre

The Scottish Seabird Centre has announced the appointment of two new Trustees to take up posts at the conservation and education charity

Juliana Delaney, a visitor attractions specialist, and East Lothian Councillor Katie Mackie have taken on the roles.

East Lothian Councillor Katie Mackie

Their appointment come at an exciting time for the Seabird Centre, as it moves forward plans to create a national marine centre for Scotland.

The new centre will explore Scotland’s marine life above and below the waves, provide a national hub to showcase ground-breaking marine research, and deliver new education and conservation programmes.

Juliana Delaney is Chief Executive of Continuum Attractions, a company which operates nine visitor attractions across the UK including The Real Mary King’s Close in Edinburgh.

Formerly on the Board for Marketing Edinburgh and a Council Member for the Tourism Industry Council UK, She is an expert when it comes to operating successful cultural visitor experiences.

Juliana said: “Seventeen years ago the Seabird Centre contributed to change for the better in North Berwick.

“Plans to now transform it into a national marine centre – as a valuable and highly respected facility – will ensure even greater national profile for this wonderful town and offer even more reasons to be proud to live, work and visit here.”

Also bringing a wealth of experience to the board is Councillor Katie Mackie. Born and raised in Edinburgh, Katie was the UK and Ireland External Corporate Affairs Manager for global brewer Molson Coors, before becoming the Head of Office for Tory Lothian MSP Jeremy Balfour in 2016.

Katie said: “Scotland’s marine wildlife is of international importance and the Seabird Centre’s plans for a national marine centre will help cement North Berwick’s reputation as a must-visit destination.

“I’ve lived in East Lothian for a number of years and I know how wonderful a place it is both to live and visit, and I’m thrilled to be helping shape the future of such an important project.” David Windmill, Chairman of the Scottish Seabird Centre, said: “With a charity’s board of trustees, it’s essential that there is fresh perspective, ideas and skills continually brought to the table, and both Juliana and Katie’s combined experience is excellent.

“The vision of the new centre is to inform, engage and excite Scotland’s population and visitors about our wonderful marine life, and our new trustees will be of great help in making this happen.”

The Scottish Seabird Centre opened in May 2000 and has since won multiple awards for tourism and sustainability. It has led a range of high-profile conservation and education projects.