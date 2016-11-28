New UKIP leader called for Sturgeon ‘to be thrown in front of horse’

The newly elected UKIP Leader, Paul Nuttall once ‘joked’ that Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon should be thrown in front of a horse to celebrate Emmeline Pankhurst Day.

Writing for The Huffington Post, the new leader of UKIP stated that the SNP had no right to vote on a decision to repeal fox hunting and that by doing so it created a constitutional crisis in the UK.

Paul Nuttall is congratulated by Nigel Farage after he was announced as the new Ukip leader. Picture; Stefan Rousseau/PA

In his blog, which was written in July 2016, Nuttall wrote: “Tuesday is Emmeline Pankhurst Day, and whilst I am not going to throw myself in front of a horse to make my point about British democracy on this occasion, this is a vitally important constitutional matter and perhaps we should throw Sturgeon in front of a hunt horse as part of the commemorations.

“On this occasion you may feel that the end justifies the means, that if you are against fox hunting it doesn’t matter how the ban gets kept, as long as it does.”

Nuttall added: “If we allow this to go unchecked, if we allow the Scottish MPs to be the decision makers on this issue, what happens when they take a stance you disagree with?

“What happens if they disagree with you on Trident, on immigration, on our membership of the EU?”