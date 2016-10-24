Newborn baby found dead in Fife

Police are investigating after reports that a three-week-old baby has been found dead in Fife.
The body of the newborn girl was discovered at a house in Cupar, in the early hours of Saturday.
A major police probe has now been launched following the discovery in Kinloss Crescent at around 5am.
Police say they are are treating the death as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife were called to an address in Kinloss Crescent, Cupar, around 5am on Saturday, October 22 following the death of a three-week old baby girl.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries and report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.