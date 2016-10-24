Nicola Sturgeon ‘frustrated’ after Theresa May Brexit talks

Theresa May and Scotland’s First Minister clashed at a Downing St Brexit summit dominated by a “very frank exchange of views”, Nicola Sturgeon revealed.

Ms Sturgeon branded a warning from Number 10 that the devolved administrations must not try to undermine the UK’s negotiating position as “nonsense” as she labelled the talks between the PM and the leaders of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, as “deeply frustrating”.

“We had a very frank exchange of views. I don’t mind admitting large parts of the meeting were deeply frustrating,” Ms Sturgeon said as she agreed “feisty” was a fair way to sum up the atmosphere at the meeting.

Ms Sturgeon dismissed talk of undermining Britain’s EU withdrawal deal, saying: “I think that is nonsense, and it is not what anybody is seeking to do.

“To be brutally frank about it, you can’t undermine something that doesn’t exist, and from everything I have heard today in Downing Street there isn’t yet a UK Government negotiating position.

“I’ve no interest in undermining that when it does exist, but I do have a massive interest in protecting Scotland’s interest. What I’m not prepared to do is stand back and watch Scotland driven off a hard Brexit cliff-edge.”

The Scottish First Minister expressed concern that London was not being open about its agenda as she said the devolved leaders had been left “no clearer” about how the Government will pull Britain out of the EU despite two hours of talks at the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) meeting.

“I don’t know any more now about the UK Government’s approach to the EU negotiations than I did before I went into the meeting,” Ms Sturgeon said.

Number 10 said Mrs May had told the devolved administrations she would strike a bespoke Brexit deal that works for the whole of the UK.

The PM told the leaders she wanted their input in shaping the negotiations to leave the EU.

Mrs May said: “Working together, the nations of the United Kingdom will make a success of leaving the European Union - and we will further strengthen our own unique and enduring union as we do so.

“The great union between us has been the cornerstone of our prosperity in the past - and it is absolutely vital to our success in the future.

“The country is facing a negotiation of tremendous importance and it is imperative that the devolved administrations play their part in making it work.

“We have important work to do for the UK in terms of negotiating a smooth exit from the EU and getting the best possible deal for the whole of the UK.”

Ms Sturgeon was dismissive about a so-called hotline being set up between the devolved capitals and Brexit Minister David Davis.

“Having a direct line is good, but it won’t mean much if David Davis is not prepared to say anything when he picks up the phone. I don’t have any interest in a lot of silent calls.”

Ms Sturgeon agreed when asked by a journalist if the Government had provided such little information because it “didn’t have a clue” about what was going on.

The First Minister said Mrs May should be under no illusion about her party’s determination to hold a second independence referendum if the SNP felt that was in the best interest of Scotland.

Mrs Sturgeon said it would be inconceivable for London to try to block such a vote.

“It would be inconceivable for the UK Government to be in that position given that it’s them that has put us into this position in the first place.”

Scotland will bring forward specific proposals for a so-called flexible Brexit that would keep the nation in the single market, even if the rest of the UK was not part of the trading agreement, in the next few weeks, Ms Sturgeon said.

Labour’s Carwyn Jones said there had been no details about what happens next in the divorce talks, and warned “time is not on our side”.

The Welsh First Minister said access to the single market was the most important issue, but dismissed suggestions by Nicola Sturgeon that Scotland could remain part of the trading agreement even if the rest of the UK did not.

“We need to make sure we continue to sell in one of the world’s biggest markets on the same terms as we do now,” he told Sky News.

Martin McGuinness, Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister, said there was a “joint responsibility” to manage the Brexit process.

He told reporters: “As this process moves along, we need to be at the heart of it,” as he warned against the imposition of a “hard border” with the Republic.

Downing Street earlier said leaders of the devolved administrations must not undermine the negotiations.

“We have been very clear that we should be working together to secure the best possible deal for the whole country,” the Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman said.

“We expect representatives of the devolved administrations to act in that way and to in no way undermine the UK’s position.”

