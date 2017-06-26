No money for Scotland as DUP and Tories strike £1bn agreement

The Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party have signed a deal that includes £1 billion of new funding for Northern Ireland in exchange for support to prop up a minority government.

The deal was signed at Downing Street by the two parties’ chief whips, with DUP leader Arlene Foster and Theresa May looking on.

Speaking outside Downing Street afterwards, Ms Foster said the deal confirmed both parties’ “commitment to acting in the national interest in accordance with our shared objectives for strengthening and enhancing our precious Union”.

But the additional funding for Northern Ireland provoked anger in Edinburgh and Cardiff after it was confirmed there would be no money for other devolved administrations.

The Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones said the deal “further weakens the UK, and as currently drafted all but kills the idea of fair funding for the nations and regions”.

And the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Conservatives had “found a magic money tree to help them stay in power”.

Mr Blackford said: “The financial aspects of this deal entirely sum up how little the Tories care about Scotland – while a billion pounds is being handed over to Northern Ireland, Scotland is seemingly to be offered little more than scraps from the table.”

The funding for Northern Ireland, which will be targeted at infrastructure, health and education, will address the “unique circumstances” in the province, Ms Foster said. Downing Street sources have previously said funding included in the deal would not result in a boost for any other part of the country.

While Scotland would only normally receive a windfall through the Barnett Formula for spending in England in areas that are devolved, the Scottish Secretary David Mundell insisted as recently as Sunday: “Any funding that goes to Northern Ireland, then Barnett rules will ensure that appropriate funding comes to Scotland.”

Mr Mundell also said he would oppose “anything that could be construed as back door funding to Northern Ireland”.

Mr Blackford said: “Only 24 hours ago David Mundell was categorically assuring us that Scotland would be in line for Barnett consequentials as a result of the DUP deal – so he has seemingly either been deliberately misleading people, or he is completely out of the loop even in Theresa May’s crumbling government.

“This was the first big test of the new Scottish Tory MPs, but despite all of their bluster, they clearly have no authority and no influence – and now they have no credibility.

“Ruth Davidson said they would stand up for Scotland – but instead they have bowed down to their Westminster bosses and sold Scotland out so they can cling to power.”

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said the deal had to result in additional funding for Scotland.

“If the price of propping up this miserable Tory government is hundreds of millions of pounds for Northern Ireland, it is vital that all nations and regions of the UK also get extra funding to end austerity,” Ms Dugdale said.

“If Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has any influence in Downing Street at all, she will be demanding extra cash to reverse the spending cuts her government has inflicted on Scotland – aided and abetted by the SNP, which has simply turned Holyrood into a conveyer belt for Tory cuts.

“By attempting to secure her future by throwing money at one part of the UK, the Prime Minister’s deal risks weakening the bonds that unite the UK – and shows how empty her rhetoric is about the future of the Union.”

Under the terms of the deal, which have been published, the DUP has agreed to a “supply and confidence” arrangement intended to last for the full Parliament.

However, the £1bn funding package only covers the current two-year parliamentary session, leaving the door open to additional cash being demanded in future when the agreement is reviewed at the end of each session.

The DUP’s 10 MPs will vote with the government on the Queen’s Speech, the Budget, and legislation relating to Brexit and national security, with votes on other matters subject to negotiation.

Mrs May said in a statement: “The agreement makes clear that we remain steadfast to our commitments as set out in the Belfast Agreement and its successors, and in governing in the interests of all parts of the community in Northern Ireland.

“I welcome this agreement which will enable us to work together in the interest of the whole United Kingdom, give us the certainty we require as we embark on our departure from the European Union, and help us build a stronger and fairer society at home.”

The agreement was signed by Tory chief whip Gavin Williamson and the DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, and was also witnessed by Damian Green and Nigel Dodds.