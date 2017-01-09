Nurse Jackie wins prestigious award

An Edinburgh-based cosmetic nurse is celebrating her continued success after landing a prestigious industry award.

Jackie Partridge, who runs the multi-award winning Dermal Clinic, won “commended” for Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner of the Year at The Aesthetic Awards, which recognise and reward nurses who have provided outstanding care and treatment to their patients in the last 12 months.

Jackie, who has managed Dermal Clinic alongside her husband Jarrod since 2007, adds this well-deserved placement to an already impressive list of accolades.

She was named Best Cosmetic Nurse at the 2015 Scottish Medical Cosmetic Awards, was awarded Bronze for Best Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner in the UK at the 2015 Aesthetic Awards, and sits on the Healthcare Improvement Scotland Programme Board as a representative from the British Association of Cosmetic Nurses (BACN).

Jackie said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have received ‘commended’ in the Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner category at this year’s Aesthetic Awards.

“At Dermal Clinic, we aim to provide a wide range of services to suit every individual and we work hard to provide the highest quality and safest customer care possible.

“That’s why it is so pleasing and a real honour to have our efforts recognised in this way.

“We were delighted to be a part of the event and to celebrate all the excellent work that is happening in the aesthetic and cosmetic industry.”

Jackie’s role with Healthcare Improvement Scotland meant she played a key role in guiding the introduction of new legislation to require independent clinics – who provide non-surgical cosmetic procedures such as Botox, dermal fillers and laser eye surgery as well as private midwives and private dental care professionals, amongst others – to register with Healthcare Improvement Scotland from April 1, 2016. From April 2017 they will inspected and subject to potential recommendations or enforcement action.

The cosmetic nurse is also in demand for her expertise in the sector – in April she presented to 350 doctors, nurses and dentists at an Aesthetics Academy held at the Royal College of Physicians in London.

Dermal Clinic, located in Church Hill Place, is one of Scotland’s leading cosmetic clinics with a team of quality professionals dedicated to provide expert care for the face and body.

It specialises in providing advice, solutions and services – covering plastic surgery consultations, weight loss, facial aesthetics and body contouring – to help clients feel better about themselves, including treatments unique to Scotland. It has picked up more than 20 awards, including Silver in the Best Clinic in UK at the Aesthetic Awards.