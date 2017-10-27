Oasis fans wanted to star in Liam Gallagher music video

EX-OASIS frontman Liam Gallagher is looking for extras to appear in his new music video, which is to be filmed in Glasgow next month.

Gallagher will be filming in the city in November and is on the hunt for locals to take on a starring role.

The 45-year-old, whose debut solo album As You Were has rocketed up the charts, posted an application on his official website where fans can enter a competition to take part.

The music video will be shot in Glasgow on 6 November between 4pm and 12pm. Applicants will be expected to make their own way to the shoot.

Fans, who must be 14 years or older to apply, have until 31 October to enter the competition.

Winners will be picked at random and contacted via email.