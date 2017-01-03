One million older people at risk of email scams

E-mail scammers may have duped more than one million older people in the UK, a report has warned.

Almost three-quarters of over-45s with internet access said they had been targeted by an e-mail scam and, of these, six per cent said they had fallen for the trap, according to a survey by insurance provider Aviva.

Older users are most at risk, with eight per cent of the over-75s targeted saying they were a victim, the Real Retirement report found.

Around a quarter of the age group said technology had made them feel vulnerable.

But three-quarters of over-45s said technology was having a positive impact on their lives overall.