A guitar legend making the soup

If you remember the sixties, then you weren’t there.

At least that’s how the old joke goes. Fortunately that’s not quite true.

Mike Heron, from Portobello, was one of the people that shaped that decade - and the following one - through his exploits with The Incredible String Band. (If you are too young to remember, then search for them on YouTube.)

The band started life in an Edinbugh pub and the original sound they created would go on to influence legendary musicians such as Bob Dylan, the Beatles and David Bowie.

It is wonderful hearing Mike reminisce in our feature today about the Capital in the 1960s. Many people remember it as a very staid and grey city, but in the beat bands and church hall dances there was clearly a whole other world. We would love to hear your stories from the time.

My favourite story is about Bert Jansch - the guitarist who is a hero of one of my musical heroes Johnny Marr - working in the kitchens at a pub on the Royal Mile.

Edinburgh back then was a city brimming with talent and creativity even though not everyone recognised what was going on at the time.

On all those counts I would suggest nothing much has changed in 50 years.