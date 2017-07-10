Airport aims to deliver on jobs

the land around the airport has always seemed like a natural place for attracting new business to Edinburgh.

The RBS campus at Gogarburn might have been a one-off in terms of a global brand building a huge headquarters in the Capital. But all the factors that persuaded the bank to commit to Edinburgh are stil just as attractive to other, smaller employers, who could still bring thousands of high value jobs to the city.

One of the UK’s best educated workforces on the doorstep, some of the best transport links and everything the city centre has to offer - shopping at Harvey Nics, Michelin star restaurants, world class heritage and culture - just a tram ride away.

That logic underpinned plans for the Edinburgh International Business Gateway. A special tram stop was even included, just a stone’s throw from the site of the new ‘Airport City’ proposal, to transport staff to and from the envisaged offices. That plan has so far failed to fly. By building an access road and other infrastructure, the airport hopes - probably realistically - to get their plan moving quicker.

The blueprint looks good for jobs, but will inevitably raise concerns about traffic congestion in west Edinburgh.