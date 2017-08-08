Another golden age of screen

Cinema seems set for a bit of a revival in Edinburgh.

Stefan King’s G1 Group, as we report today, is drawing up plans to convert part of the basement of The Scotsman Hotel to house two screens, seating nearly 100 people between them. He has already announced plans to restore the Odeon in Clerk Street, just a short walk away, as a movie theatre and cafe-bar.

A stroll in the opposite direction from the Scotsman Hotel takes you to the site of the St James Centre - where an Everyman Cinema is due to be built. And it is not as if we are short of cinemas to choose from, with the Cameo, Filmhouse, Odeon on Lothian Road, Vue at the Omni Centre and Cineworld at FountainPark - and that’s just within a short walk of the city centre.

Of course, in the 1950s and 1960s Edinburgh boasted scores of cinemas. This is just a fraction of the number that were open then.

Can Edinburgh support so many screens today?

There’s no reason why not. UK cinema audiences have been climbing steadily since the 1980s. Three times as many people go to the movies today compared to 1984. And there is no sign of this growing popularity waning.

Many of the new cinemas will cater to different audiences. Viva choice.