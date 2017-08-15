Are the streets getting cleaner?

I have spent a lot of time walking around the city centre over the last few days.

It’s something I enjoy doing anyway, but it is a particular pleasure when the Fringe is in full swing and you have the time to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the entertainment. The Festivals are always great, but part of the pleasure is just spending some time enjoying our beautiful city and the people you bump into when you are having a coffee.

One thing that struck me this year was that the streets seemed cleaner than last August. Sure there was rubbish blowing about and in places it was starting to build up beside bins. It was far from perfect, but to my eyes it looked much better than last year, and I am sure I saw more street cleaners at work.

The number of complaints the council has received has fallen year-on-year which seems to back up my one-man survey. I will be interested to hear your thoughts on how the city is doing and what else needs done to make the streets cleaner.

Would you like to see more fines for littering and dog fouling? What about more community litter picks?

In the meantime, thanks to all those who have supported our Bin Watch campaign.