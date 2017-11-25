Box of delights

Have your say

To the Outside of Everything: A Story of UK Post-Punk 1977-1981 surely has to be the perfect Christmas present for those of a certain age.

Scottish bands are well represented with The Associates, Josef K, TV21, Fire Engines and Boots For Dancing all featured.

It really is a fantastic compilation from Cherry Red and there are also rumours of a box set dedicated solely to Scottish bands coming sometime soon.

That could be excellent timing given the exhibitions planned for next year.

Available from December 1 in all good record shops and also online at vsilly.com/avalanche_shop.