Brian Monteith: So who do we blame now?

So that’s the council elections done and dusted. Out with the old and in with the new. But will Edinburgh City Council be any better governed?

Being the world’s second best city to live in has come despite our council, not because of it Some familiar faces will no longer irritate or entertain us. The likes of Hon Eric Milligan and Lesley Hinds join the annals of Edinburgh history. Goodness, whom shall we be able to blame in future? Don’t worry; there will always be new council culprits keen to step forward.

As I write this it is beyond hope that I can know the outcome. The single transferable vote system takes much longer to count and the conclusion will be known well after my deadline.

Nevertheless I know we can expect changes. Labour councillors are very likely to be reduced in number, there should be some reward for Tories following their recent Lazarus-like recovery, and the Lib Dems and Greens should benefit from the voting system giving them second or third preferences as probable “least disliked” parties.

Despite a recent (marginal) decline in support the SNP should make most council gains as the comparison in winning seats will be determined not by support demonstrated in 2016 or 2015 but against the last council elections in 2013.

We then get down to the wrangling of which party will work with which to form an administration – which has usually meant who will not work with the Tories! No matter how bad Labour has been (think David Begg’s traffic management, think Cllrs Anderson and Burns’ congestion charging and trams) there has always been a party that in seeking power has been willing to forget all their criticisms and keep Labour in power. The Lib Dems did it and the SNP did it.

Will such a Faustian pack evolve this time? Or will a different pact evolve aimed at keeping the Nationalists out of power?

As usual, so fine has been the balance in Edinburgh over the last 40 years, who becomes the Lord Provost could become the key to deciding who becomes leader of the council.

One thing is unlikely; the flying of the red flag over the City Chambers as a mark of a changing administration – fittingly in 1984 during the height of the Cold War when millions of Europeans were still under the heel of the Soviet Union. I suppose that’s progress, of sorts.

Portobello’s soul still lingers, but will it survive?

Travelling around Porty the other day brought back all sorts of memories about how it has changed so much in my lifetime. Gone is the Open Air Pool, with only great memories left of “It’s a Knock Out” being staged there, skipping school in the June afternoons to bask in the fleeting sun and the brilliant wave machine where you could act out “Moby Dick” or “Captains Courageous” by trying to stay on the raft.

Gone too, my favourite Porty building of all, the giant red brick Portobello Power Station – a wonderful tribute to Scottish design and engineering. It could have been put to good use rather than bulldozed for flats (as usual) but there was no lottery money in the 80s for such creative ideas.

Now Porty High School, my alma mater where three generations of Monteiths trod, has relocated next to the golf course and in the last month its former towering edifice on Duddingston Road has been erased. That was a gulp moment.

While the beach remains a draw and the High Street still has some great shops there’s only the lovely Porty Baths left that give me a tangible link to my past. Porty’s a great part of Edinburgh to live and raise a family, but to retain a soul we need more than just houses, and yet more houses.

Give park its dew

Another relic of Edinburgh’s past that still survives but would benefit from some encouragement is washing your face in the dew on the first day of May.

Holyrood Park was my backyard as a youth; a hop skip and a jump and I was poaching perch from St Margaret’s Loch, clambering up St Anthony’s Chapel rocks and careering down Haggis Knowe on cardboard boxes – all while avoiding the “Parkies” who would discourage anything remotely like fun. Rods, golf clubs and cardboard could be confiscated with a good talking to!

Every year I would see brave folks drawing upon a long forgotten pagan ritual by traipsing up Arthur’s Seat and smothering their faces in the morning dew. What a great laugh it could be. Not so many do it now, the Beltane Fire Festival the evening before has garnered all the publicity and so it is less well known, but it still makes for great fun – if Edinburgh’s cold wind isn’t howling and the rain lashing down.

No ambition to match 70s vision

Is the current Meadowbank Stadium is nearing its end? The last Edinburgh City home match has been played there now and the memories of Meadowbank Thistle, the Commonwealth Games (twice) and a good few track records being set will become mere entries in history books or forgotten canned film in an old depository.

What comes next will be a pale imitation of what went before. I still recall the swing park next to old red ash athletics track where my primary school held its sports days and the acrid smell of Old Meadowbank speedway on Saturday nights – long before the “new” stadium and its velodrome were put up. Progress meant that in the 70s, almost overnight, Edinburgh schools suddenly benefitted from a new state-of-the-art venue for PE classes, coaching and training – helping new generations of successful athletes came to the fore. What ambition the city once had. Where has that ambition and achievement gone?