Capital vote has to come first

while all other eyes are turning to the General Election in June, we will be focused a little closer to home in the coming days.

Next Thursday’s local council elections have been put in the shade by the snap Westminster poll, but with the future direction of the Capital under debate we will be pressing the local politicians in Edinburgh. Decisions taken at the City Chambers may not have the same impact as Brexit or indepedence, but they still have a huge effect on our daily lives.

Should we or should we not; extend the tram line; build thousands of new affordable homes; roll-out more 20mph zones, impose rent controls on landlords; levy a so-called tourist tax; allow more building on the greenbelt to ease development pressure elsewhere; invest more in keeping our streets clean or in our schools and social services.

With a £1 billion a year budget, the councillors we choose will take some pretty big decisions on our behalf. We won’t take our eyes off the bigger picture, continuing to bring you the news from Westminster as it affects Scotland’s Capital, but for the next nine days we will be putting our city politicians under the microscope.