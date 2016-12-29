Ch Supt Kenny MacDonald: Enjoy the Bells and stay safe this Hogmanay

I hope that everyone enjoyed a happy and safe Christmas. This time of year can be busy for police, but thankfully the day has now passed uneventfully.

Whilst most of you will be having fun over the festive period, I know it can be a difficult time of year for some, and we will be here to help if you need us.

Most of you will have additional presents and items in your homes at this time. I would ask that you think about keeping your home safe and make sure you guard against housebreakers. Protect any gifts you’ve bought for your friends and family. Get them to register mobile phones, tablets, laptops and cameras at www.immobilise.com.

Lock all windows and doors, set your house alarm if you have one, use timers on lights, cancel any deliveries and ask a neighbour or friend you trust to keep an eye out while you’re away.

As a division, we are now looking forward to New Year and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebration. Edinburgh is great place for New Year, with our celebrations seen throughout the world. With this in mind we want to make sure that the city is a safe place to see in the bells.

Over the last few months we have been working closely with the event organisers, Unique, as well as the City of Edinburgh Council and G4S to prepare for Hogmanay and ensure we have appropriate plans in place for any eventuality.

As is routine for these events it is customary to have a very visible police presence. This will consist of uniformed as well as specialist officers, all with the common goal of keeping people safe.

You can approach these officers at any time if you require any form assistance or have witnessed any form of suspicious activity.

We would ask, though, that if you are going out to celebrate this Saturday, please think through your plans. Edinburgh can be extremely cold, so dress for the conditions if you are going out and take with you only what you need.

Also ensure you have a way to get home and that if you are drinking, please ensure that you do so responsibly.

Lothian Buses will be running a free service after the bells, you can get more information from their website. There also general advice on the Edinburgh Police Facebook page and the Police Scotland website.