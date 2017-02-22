Ch Supt Kenny MacDonald: Enjoy the big matches responsibly

Prior to publishing the next Local Policing Plan, we are currently in a crucial consultation phase with partners as to where our local priorities lie. Our current priorities are focused on violence, antisocial behaviour, housebreaking, vehicle theft, public safety and tackling organised crime, including drug dealing.

Regarding drugs activity; Operation Eagle, an intelligence-led operation to tackle drug dealing throughout the Division, is now in its third week. Having seized over £40,000 of controlled drugs already and made a number of related arrests, my officers continue to act on information provided by you in your communities. Further dedicated days of action will be held and I ask you to continue providing us information from your local areas by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

It is difficult for us to act if incidents go unreported. Due to the lighter nights and school mid-term holidays, we’ve seen a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in the north of the city. We take these reports seriously and my community teams continue to focus their patrols in order to address these issues of disorder and vandalism.

This week Edinburgh will again play host to yet another big sporting week with both the Edinburgh derby and a Six Nations game within days of each other. We will have appropriate police resources in place at both events and we urge you to plan your journeys in advance both to and from the matches, and bear in mind the Easter Road and Murrayfield areas will be busy. Please enjoy these games responsibly and look out for your friends and family. We will be as robust and vigilant as ever in dealing with any kind of disorder around these activities.

Police Scotland’s national consultation is still live and you can tell us what matters most to you in the community by completing the short survey found at www.scotland.police.uk/yourviewcounts. Please also look out for our crime prevention advice on the Edinburgh Police Division Facebook page or @EdinburghPolice on Twitter, and continue to share information with us by calling 101, 999 in an emergency or through Crimestoppers.

Chief Superintendent Kenny MacDonald